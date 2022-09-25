Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt star in Heart Of Stone

Heart of Stone will be Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan’s first film for Netflix.

The movie is a spy thriller that was shot a lot and has a lot of action.

It will be available digitally on the company’s streaming platform soon.

The movie is Alia Bhatt’s first time working in Hollywood. It’s also the second time Gal Gadot and the streaming service have worked together after the global hit Red Notice, which is getting ready for a sequel right now. The people who made Heart of Stone put out a video called “First Look,” and it’s already getting a lot of attention in the media. Rachel Stone is played by Gal Gadot, Keya Dhawan is played by Alia, and Parker is played by Jamie Dornan.

In the Heart Of Stone First Look, some of the actors talked about the movie. Jamie Dornan said that this project is huge and exciting, with a lot going on at the same time. Gal Gadot said that her movie is a very real, raw action thriller.

Alia Bhatt talked about how viewers of this high-octane action movie would connect with and care about all the characters. Aside from that, the first look showed behind-the-scenes footage and actual scenes from what looks like a big-popcorn movie that is made for a lot of people to watch.

Check out the Heart Of Stone “First Look” footage HERE:

Advertisement Heart of Stone may not be hitting Netflix until 2023, but stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt just gave the world an exclusive first look at their huge spy action thriller in #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/8nfQg3Vt0Q — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Alia Bhatt couldn’t hold back her excitement, so she posted the First Look footage of Heart of Stone on her Instagram story:

Heart Of Stone will probably come out in 2023. The film is being put together with patches and edited at the same time. Alia Bhatt recently posted a photo from behind the scenes of a movie she was in. Gal Gadot also replied and said how much she liked working on the movie with Alia.

