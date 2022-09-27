Gerard Pique, ex-husband of Shakira is not pleased with her

Gerard Pique is not happy with Shakira.

Pique may opt to file a lawsuit if a deal cannot be reached.

He will not compromise in his son’s custody.

Advertisement

Gerard Pique apparently is not pleased with her and is not willing to make any concessions on the custody of their children, following Shakira’s most recent interview.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, the Waka Waka hitmaker revealed that she put her career in “second gear” in order to travel to Spain so that Pique could play football.

However, the Barcelona player believes that the singer is using these allegations as a tactic to get revenge on him or her and play the victim in front of the media, according to La Vanguardia and Marca Magazine.

According to recent rumours from the source, the player is quite furious and would propose some very stringent requirements for Shakira in their boys’ custody arrangement, Sasha and Milan.

Pique believes the singer violated a mutual respect contract and exploited the interview to exert pressure on the negotiations.

Tuesday’s scheduled meeting between the two will take place in the office of Ramon Tamborero, Pique’s attorney. If a deal cannot be reached, he may opt to file a lawsuit.

Advertisement

According to earlier reports, Pique wants the children to remain in Barcelona with him while Shakira wants to permanently relocate there with her family.

Also Read Shakira, Gerard Pique avoid each other at son’s baseball game Shakira and Gerard Pique were photographed at their son's baseball game. The...