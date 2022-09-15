Google searches for Gigi Hadid are rising

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio spotted getting cozy in public
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted together for the first time...
Gigi Hadid has been trending on the internet since rumours of her dating Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio began.
Apart from breaching the Titanic star’s “25-year” dating rule, the supermodel’s name is currently trending on Google as millions of people look for her age.
According to the media, Zayn Malik’s ex-age girlfriend “saw a huge spike in the last week, with the last 24 hours seeing a 100-point hike.”
On September 9th, a 100-point increase in the search for Hadid’s age was noted immediately after rumours of the Guest In Residence founder’s alleged affair with DiCaprio were published.
The model’s age sparked speculation that DiCaprio only dates women under the age of 25 while being in his forties himself.
However, it appears that the superstar has broken his own rule of not dating women over the age of 25 by supposedly dating Hadid, who is 27.
