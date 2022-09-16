Advertisement
Hira Mani under backlash for promoting skin whitening products

Hira Mani is receiving criticism from the public for using her social media to promote a skin-whitening lotion.

Hira Mani appears to be in danger once more. The actress/”singer” most recently used Instagram to tell her followers about a beauty product. “Secrets for a radiant, immaculate skin with no imperfections or dark spots in 3 days,” the Do Bol star says. Hira Mani is, in other words, supporting a skin-whitening product!

This commercial is a mistake, and Hira Mani should definitely terminate her agency. A huge warning sign is even the product’s name, “Skin White”! For supporting such a discriminatory product, the Kashf star is receiving public criticism on social media. Here are some of the comments.

Today, advertising whitening goods is a horrible idea, especially in countries like Pakistan and India where brown skin is the norm. Even well-known worldwide brands like Fair & Lovely were forced to modify their name to Glow & Lovely in order to win over the public.

However, A well-known TV actress and model is Hira Mani. With popular drama serials like Do Bol, Kashf, and Mere Pass Tum Ho, she established a reputation for herself. She describes herself as a vocalist in addition to acting, as seen by her most recent collaboration with Raafay Israr, “Taare.” Hira’s work is eclipsed, though, by her reputation for making foolish statements or, in this case, for endorsing subpar goods.

