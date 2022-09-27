House of the Dragon producer Jocelyn Diaz’s contract expired

Executive producer Miguel Sapochnik left after taking over as showrunner for season one.

House of the Dragon is inspired on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

The programme tells the tale of competition within House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon left his position when his contract lapsed and was not renewed, according to Deadline, executive producer Jocelyn Diaz of the television series.

The media outlet also stated that Sara Hess and Diaz will continue to serve as executive producers for Season 2 together with Vince Gerardis after Sapochnik’s departure as co-showrunner.

However, Ron Schmidt, who served as an executive producer on the first season of the show in addition to Diaz, discreetly left the project a while back.

In a recent episode of House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey were swapped out for Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who played Alicent Hightower Princess Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower Princess Rhaenyra, respectively.

