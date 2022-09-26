Rings of Power and House of the Dragon square off for Emmys

Amazon’s Rings of Power and HBO’s House of the Dragon are vying to win the most Emmys in 2023.

Variety reports that The Lord of the Rings prequel had an impressive debut with high watching rates.

Due to the various methodologies used to calculate viewing statistics, the research acknowledged that it was challenging to compare the audience statistics of the two highly-funded programmes.

It is difficult to get an exact number because HBO and HBO Max both air House of the Dragon. The research also stated that it is hard to compare the two series using Amazon numbers.

However, the two high-fantasy programmes will compete in the TV awards arena due to the absence of appropriate benchmarks.

However, in order to win the streaming war, House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power will be at each other’s throats for as many TV awards as they can.

