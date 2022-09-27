Hrithik Roshan reacts to comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi

Hrithik Roshan is ready for his next movie, Vikram Vedha, to come out.

Hrithik Roshan is ready for his next movie, Vikram Vedha, to come out. The actor has been doing everything he can to get the word out about his movie, in which Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, and others play important roles. Since the trailer came out, fans have been holding their breath until the movie comes out. Hrithik talked about how he feels about being compared to Vijay Sethupathi in a recent group interview. Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan were both in a South Indian movie with the same name, which also starred R Madhavan.

When asked in a group interview if he was ready for the comparisons, Hrithik said that he never thinks about these things when he takes on a role. He also said that this was not his goal. He doesn’t even think that he needs to deal with it. Hrithik says that he just took a part and acted it out the way he would. “That’s what I did when I was working on Agneepath and everyone was worried about the comparisons, but when I like something, I give it my all. Then it doesn’t matter what it is,” Hrithik said again.

Vikram Vedha is a Pushkar-Gayatri action-thriller. It’s produced by YNOT Studios alongside Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment. Pushkar-Gayatri directs and Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment produce. Vikram Vedha opens worldwide on September 30, 2022.

