Hrithik Roshan was in tears, talking about dad Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan, a filmmaker, was shot in Mumbai in 2000. Although Rakesh recovered after a few weeks, the episode shocked the business community. Hrithik Roshan broke down in tears while discussing the incident in 2001 during an award show.

While reliving the event at Filmfare 2021, Hrithik said, “As you all know, in the past few weeks my family has been through a lot. We have witnessed joy, happiness, success, fear, sadness over the last few days. My father who believes in doing good work was recently attacked by unknown assailants.”

He added, “On that day, I just couldn’t help but feel, I was losing faith in hard work and goodness in the world. Basically, nothing made sense and I wanted to quit even before things begun for me. But something changed all that. Something changed what I thought. On that day in the hospital when you came and I saw your faces and in your your own special way you made me feel that I was not alone, that I’ll never be alone.”

Rakesh was shot at on January 21, 2000, by two unknown gunmen who were standing close to his office on Tilak Road in Mumbai’s Santacruz West neighbourhood. One of the two bullets that were fired at Rakesh struck his left arm, and the other one almost missed him in the chest. The two attackers left the area as he collapsed to the ground following the event.

Rakesh’s 2000 film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai served as Hrithik’s feature film debut. Ameesha Patel made her acting debut in the movie as well. His upcoming appearance is in Vikram Vedha. The movie is a translation from the Tamil version with the same name. After over two decades, Hrithik and Saif will be together on film for the first time. The last time they collaborated was on the 2002 movie Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. The movie Vikram Vedha is scheduled for release in theatres on September 30, 2022.