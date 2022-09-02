Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan was in tears, talking about dad Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was in tears, talking about dad Rakesh Roshan

Articles
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan was in tears, talking about dad Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan tied sisters Sunaina and Pashmina rakhis

Advertisement
  • Rakesh Roshan, a filmmaker, was shot in Mumbai in 2000.
  • Although Rakesh recovered after a few weeks, the episode shocked the business community.
  • Hrithik Roshan broke down in tears while discussing the incident in 2001 during an award show.
Advertisement

Rakesh Roshan, a filmmaker, was shot in Mumbai in 2000. Although Rakesh recovered after a few weeks, the episode shocked the business community. Hrithik Roshan broke down in tears while discussing the incident in 2001 during an award show.

While reliving the event at Filmfare 2021, Hrithik said, “As you all know, in the past few weeks my family has been through a lot. We have witnessed joy, happiness, success, fear, sadness over the last few days. My father who believes in doing good work was recently attacked by unknown assailants.”

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan on his 12 week transformation for movie ‘Fighter’
Hrithik Roshan on his 12 week transformation for movie ‘Fighter’

When it comes to putting his diligence and drive into his work,...


He added, “On that day, I just couldn’t help but feel, I was losing faith in hard work and goodness in the world. Basically, nothing made sense and I wanted to quit even before things begun for me. But something changed all that. Something changed what I thought. On that day in the hospital when you came and I saw your faces and in your your own special way you made me feel that I was not alone, that I’ll never be alone.”

Rakesh was shot at on January 21, 2000, by two unknown gunmen who were standing close to his office on Tilak Road in Mumbai’s Santacruz West neighbourhood. One of the two bullets that were fired at Rakesh struck his left arm, and the other one almost missed him in the chest. The two attackers left the area as he collapsed to the ground following the event.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan step out for lunch with friends
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan step out for lunch with friends

On Sunday, he was photographed having lunch with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan...


Advertisement
Rakesh’s 2000 film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai served as Hrithik’s feature film debut. Ameesha Patel made her acting debut in the movie as well. His upcoming appearance is in Vikram Vedha. The movie is a translation from the Tamil version with the same name. After over two decades, Hrithik and Saif will be together on film for the first time. The last time they collaborated was on the 2002 movie Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. The movie Vikram Vedha is scheduled for release in theatres on September 30, 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Films News, Gossip News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story