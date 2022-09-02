Hrithik Roshan was in tears, talking about dad Rakesh Roshan

Hrithik Roshan on his 12 week transformation for movie ‘Fighter’
Rakesh Roshan, a filmmaker, was shot in Mumbai in 2000. Although Rakesh recovered after a few weeks, the episode shocked the business community. Hrithik Roshan broke down in tears while discussing the incident in 2001 during an award show.
While reliving the event at Filmfare 2021, Hrithik said, “As you all know, in the past few weeks my family has been through a lot. We have witnessed joy, happiness, success, fear, sadness over the last few days. My father who believes in doing good work was recently attacked by unknown assailants.”
Rakesh was shot at on January 21, 2000, by two unknown gunmen who were standing close to his office on Tilak Road in Mumbai’s Santacruz West neighbourhood. One of the two bullets that were fired at Rakesh struck his left arm, and the other one almost missed him in the chest. The two attackers left the area as he collapsed to the ground following the event.
