Is Meghan Markle capable of becoming Queen of Britain

Prince William is now first in line to the throne. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are next in line.

Queen Elizabeth II’s passing has made massive changed to the royal family’s line of succession.

Prince William, his eldest son, is now first in line to the throne while her eldest son, Prince Charles, has advanced to the position of King.

Kate William, an expert, thinks there are fewer odds of Charles "abdicating" and giving William the throne, despite the rumours to the contrary. "He's waited for this, and he's sure he can do a good job of it. People suggest that Charles will abdicate because William and Kate [Middleton] are more popular," Mr Williams tells PEOPLE. "That's not the case. He's absolutely convinced he can do a good job of it."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who are the legitimate heirs to the throne in the respective order, follow William.

The current fifth in line to the throne is Prince Harry. When they departed the UK in 2020, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle made it clear they would not be coming back as senior royals. However, they continue to be a part of the Royal Family and are still eligible to succeed to the throne.

Meghan Markle will serve as Queen Consort if Harry ever ascends to the throne, which is unlikely.

