Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Following Queen Elizabeth’s demise, a fan may talk to King Charles “privately.”
Following Queen Elizabeth’s demise, a fan may talk to King Charles “privately.”

Following Queen Elizabeth’s demise, a fan may talk to King Charles “privately.”

Articles
Advertisement
Following Queen Elizabeth’s demise, a fan may talk to King Charles “privately.”

Following Queen Elizabeth’s demise, a fan may talk to King Charles “privately.”

Advertisement

The British Royal Family has recently established a secure channel of contact with their ardent supporters and even given some of them the opportunity to meet personally with the current King.

The opportunity has been shared on the official Royal Family page and includes a template where fans have been urged to send messages of condolences” to King Charles since they will be “passed onto” members of the Firm.

The entire announcement reads, “A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity,” for those in mourning, and wish to become a part of the “book of condolence.”

Also Read

Queen Elizabeth was forgiven by Kanye West for her yeas of racism
Queen Elizabeth was forgiven by Kanye West for her yeas of racism

Kanye West posted about Queen after her demise He says he is...

Fan can speak to King Charles ‘privately’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Advertisement

Check it out Below:

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announces their new series inspired by Nelson Mandela
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announces their new series inspired by Nelson Mandela
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face outrage for 'revenge doc'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face outrage for 'revenge doc'
Prince William's silence after Harry and Meghan's show
Prince William's silence after Harry and Meghan's show
Prince Andrew's security row 'shatters his ego'
Prince Andrew's security row 'shatters his ego'
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin King Harald hospitalised
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin King Harald hospitalised
Prince William won't talk to Prince Harry after Netflix row
Prince William won't talk to Prince Harry after Netflix row
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story