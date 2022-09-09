Queen Elizabeth was forgiven by Kanye West for her yeas of racism
Kanye West posted about Queen after her demise He says he is...
The British Royal Family has recently established a secure channel of contact with their ardent supporters and even given some of them the opportunity to meet personally with the current King.
The opportunity has been shared on the official Royal Family page and includes a template where fans have been urged to send messages of condolences” to King Charles since they will be “passed onto” members of the Firm.
The entire announcement reads, “A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity,” for those in mourning, and wish to become a part of the “book of condolence.”
For the latest guidance on Mourning and how to sign our online book of condolence, please visit our website:
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022
Catch all the Royal News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.