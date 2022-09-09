The British Royal Family has recently established a secure channel of contact with their ardent supporters and even given some of them the opportunity to meet personally with the current King.

The opportunity has been shared on the official Royal Family page and includes a template where fans have been urged to send messages of condolences” to King Charles since they will be “passed onto” members of the Firm.

The entire announcement reads, “A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity,” for those in mourning, and wish to become a part of the “book of condolence.”

Also Read Queen Elizabeth was forgiven by Kanye West for her yeas of racism Kanye West posted about Queen after her demise He says he is...

Advertisement

Check it out Below:

For the latest guidance on Mourning and how to sign our online book of condolence, please visit our website: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022