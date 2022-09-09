J-Hope responds after BTS V’s shirtless photo goes viral

V, a BTS member, posted Instagram photos of him sitting on a park bench.

He was dressed casually in baggy pants and a brown jacket with sunrays on his back.

The picture got viral among fans

Advertisement

V, a BTS star, casually displays his amazing physique in recent photos.

The 26-year-old heartthrob posted gorgeous photos of him on Instagram in which he was seen sitting on a park bench.

V chose to wear a pair of baggy pants and a brown jacket that hung loosely from his sleeves. All eyes were on the idol’s bare back, which had sunrays on it.

Check out the beautiful image and its black-and-white counterpart.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by V (@thv)

Fellow member J-Hope also commented on the photo with a surprised emoji along with multiple fire emojis.

Advertisement

Shortly after the photos came out, fans flooded the Twitter with hilarious posts and reactions.

A user explained ARMY’s collective reaction in one post:

Advertisement That’s how the tl became after seeing shirtless Taehyung : pic.twitter.com/dSjZmCi8NV — Preyoti⁷🐳^Yoongis Bae^ (@Preyoti_1) September 8, 2022

Another fan teased the idol by sharing “V’s guide to take off the shirt.”

Advertisement the stages of taking your shirt off, a guide by kim taehyung pic.twitter.com/7244DPX5Y5 — random taehyung things (@randomvante) September 8, 2022

One fan fixed V’s photo and covered his back with a blue scarf so he does not catch cold.

The BTS fans also predicted that these photos could be a part of an upcoming Magazine shoot for which the idol recently visited New York.

Also Read Die hard fan of BTS Jungkook cross all limits on his birthday Jungkook, the "Golden Maknae" of BTS, recently turned 25. One fan proposed...