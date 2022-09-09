J-Hope responds after BTS V’s shirtless photo goes viral

Die hard fan of BTS Jungkook cross all limits on his birthday
V, a BTS star, casually displays his amazing physique in recent photos.
The 26-year-old heartthrob posted gorgeous photos of him on Instagram in which he was seen sitting on a park bench.
V chose to wear a pair of baggy pants and a brown jacket that hung loosely from his sleeves. All eyes were on the idol’s bare back, which had sunrays on it.
Check out the beautiful image and its black-and-white counterpart.
Fellow member J-Hope also commented on the photo with a surprised emoji along with multiple fire emojis.
Shortly after the photos came out, fans flooded the Twitter with hilarious posts and reactions.
A user explained ARMY’s collective reaction in one post:
That’s how the tl became after seeing shirtless Taehyung : pic.twitter.com/dSjZmCi8NV
— Preyoti⁷🐳^Yoongis Bae^ (@Preyoti_1) September 8, 2022
Another fan teased the idol by sharing “V’s guide to take off the shirt.”
the stages of taking your shirt off, a guide by kim taehyung pic.twitter.com/7244DPX5Y5
— random taehyung things (@randomvante) September 8, 2022
One fan fixed V’s photo and covered his back with a blue scarf so he does not catch cold.
Fixed 👁️👄👁️ pic.twitter.com/wA28cC4Elz
— BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) September 8, 2022
The BTS fans also predicted that these photos could be a part of an upcoming Magazine shoot for which the idol recently visited New York.
