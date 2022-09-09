Advertisement
Edition: English
J-Hope responds after BTS V’s shirtless photo goes viral

Articles
J-Hope responds after BTS V’s shirtless photo goes viral

  • V, a BTS member, posted Instagram photos of him sitting on a park bench.
  • He was dressed casually in baggy pants and a brown jacket with sunrays on his back.
  • The picture got viral among fans
V, a BTS star, casually displays his amazing physique in recent photos.

The 26-year-old heartthrob posted gorgeous photos of him on Instagram in which he was seen sitting on a park bench.

V chose to wear a pair of baggy pants and a brown jacket that hung loosely from his sleeves. All eyes were on the idol’s bare back, which had sunrays on it.

Check out the beautiful image and its black-and-white counterpart.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by V (@thv)

Fellow member J-Hope also commented on the photo with a surprised emoji along with multiple fire emojis.

Shortly after the photos came out, fans flooded the Twitter with hilarious posts and reactions.

A user explained ARMY’s collective reaction in one post:

 

Another fan teased the idol by sharing “V’s guide to take off the shirt.”

 

One fan fixed V’s photo and covered his back with a blue scarf so he does not catch cold.

 

The BTS fans also predicted that these photos could be a part of an upcoming Magazine shoot for which the idol recently visited New York.

