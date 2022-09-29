Jackie Shroff hugs Abhishek in a dhoti, Salman Khan greets Palak

Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Raveena Tandon, and Vidya Balan attended the event.

Palak Tiwari, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rahul Vaidya, and Jasmin Bhasin also attended.

Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and a lot of other Bollywood stars were at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022. Here are some pictures of them.

Advertisement

As they arrived at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 in Mumbai on Wednesday night, many Bollywood stars were seen in their most glamorous looks. The event was attended by Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Raveena Tandon, and Vidya Balan.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by @varindertchawla

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia, Chitrangda Singh, Genelia D’Souza, Ananya Panday, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur, among others, were seen posing for photos. Palak Tiwari, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rahul Vaidya, and Jasmin Bhasin all went to the event as well.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Advertisement

A paparazzo posted a video of Abhishek arriving at the event and going to hug Jackie Shroff on Instagram. They also talked while Jackie shook his hand and patted him on the cheeks. Jackie wore a white kurta and a dhoti that went with it to the event. Abhishek chose to wear a white shirt, a silver coat, black pants, and shoes that matched.

Salman Khan wore a navy blue shirt, a black jacket, and jeans to the event. He smiled as he and a few other people posed for pictures. Salman was also seen greeting and hugging Palak Tiwari. She chose a dress with black and white stripes.

Also Read Jackie Shroff says moms started calling him Tiger Shroff’s daddy Tiger Shroff's debut movie, according to his father Jackie Shroff, exceeded his...