Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap party together

In an Instagram post, Janhvi Kapoor, who was most recently seen in the movie Good Luck Jerry, revealed her party attire. In her caption, she wrote, “Passionate from miles away, passive with the things you say.” For her most recent outing, the actress wore a white outfit. Sister Khushi also wore a white bodycon dress to the celebration; Khushi will soon be making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She published images of herself posing outside. Aaliyah also posted images from the celebration of their friend Akshat Rajan’s birthday.

Aaliyah Kashyap, who has a YouTube channel and frequently posts glimpses into her life there, posted party-related images on Instagram Stories. She posed alongside Khushi, Janhvi, and their friends Muskan Chanana and Orhan Awatramani in one of the group shots. Actor Ahan Shetty, his girlfriend Tania Shroff, and actor Akansha Ranjan were among those who attended the gathering.

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi will soon be starring in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal is another project she is working on. Her first project with the movie’s producer, her father Boney Kapoor, will be this one. Additionally, Janhvi and Varun Dhawan have the April 2023 release Bawaal. Nitesh Tiwari oversees it. On the other hand, Khushi will make her screen debut alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in the Netflix feature The Archies.