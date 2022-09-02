Jayden Spears thinks his relationship with his mother can be fixed

Britney Spears’ son, Jayden James Federline, has stated that his mother’s difficult relationship can be “resolved” after she recovers mentally.

In an interview, the 15-year-old stated that he and his elder brother Sean Preston Federline have “no hatred” for their pop star mother.

However, Britney’s second-born admitted that “it will take a lot of time and effort” to repair their damaged relationship.

“I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort,” he told the outlet. “I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

Britney’s sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, have decided not to meet her, their father revealed in previous interview with the same outlet.

Now, addressing his and his brother’s relationship with their mother, Jayden directly said to Britney, “I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

He further talked about how his mom failed to give both the brothers same level of attention, saying, “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love & I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that.

“We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state.

“If I complained, she went after him,” he revealed while adding, “I feel guilty, so I am there for him,” noting that Britney always treated Jayden better.

Moreover, Jayden said that whenever he’s upset, he always go to his dad, adding, “he is always there, to put the pieces together. Or I will try going to my siblings, to get distracted from whatever it is … This family here has really helped me, not to worry about many things.”

Jayden and Sean lives with K-Fed and his wife Victoria, their kids, Jordan and Peyton, and Kevin’s older children from his previous relationship with Shar Jackson, Kori and Kaleb.

“I feel this is my safe place. My home,” Jayden said of his family. “I love everybody here.”

