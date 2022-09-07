Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor, one will lead in Aashiqui 3

Kartik Aaryan announced that he will be a part of Aashiqui 3.

The film will be directed by Anurag Basu.

It is said to be bankrolled by T-Series and Vishesh Films.

Kartik Aaryan surprised the web after he declared that he will be a piece of Aashiqui 3. The third portion of the hit establishment Aashiqui will be coordinated by Anurag Basu, known for acclaimed motion pictures like Barfi, Ludo, and Jagga Jasoos.

It is supposed to be bankrolled by T-Series and Vishesh Films. The first 1990 movie was upheld by T-Series and Vishesh Films, with producer Mahesh Bhatt coordinating entertainers Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal.

The establishment was resuscitated in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, coordinated by Mohit Suri and featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, a film industry achievement.

Since the declaration, fans have done insane and are likewise enthused about realizing who might play Kartik’s heartfelt interest in the film.

As of late, there have been bits of gossip doing adjusts on the web that Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor, one of these entertainers will paper the female lead in Aashiqui 3.

Presently, the creators have given an authority articulation and said: “There is no truth to any rumours pertaining to the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in ‘Aashiqui 3.’ The search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing.

We are currently in a very early stage where we are still coming up with ideas for the movie. Much like the audience, we are eagerly awaiting to finalise the female lead of the film and would love to share it with the fans as early as possible.”

As of late, Kartik likewise shared the main look of Aashiqui 3 and subtitled the post: “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !! My First with Basu Da. @anuragbasuofficial @ipritamofficial #BhushanKumar #MukeshBhatt @visheshfilms #KrishanKumar @shivchanana @visheshb7 @sakshibhatt @tseries.official.”

Kartik likewise imparted the authority declaration to a gathering photograph including Anurag, Pritam, Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar.

