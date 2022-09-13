Advertisement
Justin Bieber rejected playing Elvis Presley in the movie “Priscilla”?

  • The biopic Priscilla on Elvis Presley’s wife will be directed by Sofia Coppola.
  • Justin Bieber was reportedly considered for the role, but passed on the part.

The biopic Priscilla on Elvis Presley’s significant other is the work, which will be coordinated by Sofia Coppola’s next film.

Following the declaration of the film, hypotheses were that Justin Bieber was considered to assume the part of the Lord of Rock and Roll.

The senior columnist Justin Kroll shared that Justin Bieber was supposedly considered to play Elvis.

As indicated by Kroll’s post, nonetheless, the artist supposedly passed on the part.  Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has since been projected, close by Craft: Legacy‘s Cailee Spaeny playing Priscilla Presley.

In any case, as per Bulletin, a source uncovered that the Peaches vocalist was never at any point considered for the job. “Jacob was her first choice,” the source uncovered.

The biopic will recount the tale of Priscilla Ann Presley, who wedded Elvis Presley. Coppola’s undertaking follows the current year’s Baz Luhrmann-coordinated Elvis biopic that highlighted Austin Head servant in the nominal job and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

