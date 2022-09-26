Kapil Sharma shares BTS photos with Trisha Krishnan

Kapil Sharma plays frustrated delivery boy in Zwigato trailer
In the Zwigato trailer, comedian Kapil Sharma, known for his hilarious timing,...
On Monday, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a sneak peek of photos taken on the set of The Kapil Sharma show with actor Trisha Krishnan. Two selfies that he shared with her. While Kapil donned a yellow sweater, Trisha was dressed in a grey saree with a sleeveless blouse. Through the images, they were both grinning. Together with the cast of the movie, she is presently promoting her upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan in Delhi.
He captioned the photos, “(Grinning face with star emoji) my reaction when I met this beautiful girl.”
The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also motivating comments from users. His admirers reacted positively after his photos went viral.
