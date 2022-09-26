Advertisement
date 2022-09-26
Kapil Sharma shares BTS photos with Trisha Krishnan

Articles
Kapil Sharma shares BTS photos with Trisha Krishnan

  • Kapil Sharma gave a sneak peak of behind-the-scenes pictures with actor Trisha Krishnan.
  • She is currently promoting her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan in Delhi.
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.
On Monday, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a sneak peek of photos taken on the set of The Kapil Sharma show with actor Trisha Krishnan. Two selfies that he shared with her. While Kapil donned a yellow sweater, Trisha was dressed in a grey saree with a sleeveless blouse. Through the images, they were both grinning. Together with the cast of the movie, she is presently promoting her upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan in Delhi.

He captioned the photos, “(Grinning face with star emoji) my reaction when I met this beautiful girl.”

 

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also motivating comments from users. His admirers reacted positively after his photos went viral.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News


End of Article
