Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have creative differences while filming Brahmastra
Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have creative differences while filming Brahmastra

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have creative differences while filming Brahmastra

Articles
Advertisement
Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have creative differences while filming Brahmastra

Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have creative differences while filming Brahmastra

Advertisement
  • Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji’s third Bollywood movie as a director (after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani).
  • By Wednesday evening, the movie had made over Rs 400 crores worldwide at the box office, 
  • Clearly, making a movie that made so much money at the box office during a pandemic couldn’t have been easy.
Advertisement

Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji’s third Bollywood movie as a director (after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani). By Wednesday evening, the movie had made over Rs 400 crores worldwide at the box office, so it’s safe to say that this Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor movie is a big hit with the public. Almost everyone has liked how the movie looks, but a big part of the audience can’t stop thinking about the songs. Clearly, making a movie that made so much money at the box office during a pandemic couldn’t have been easy.

We tried to figure out what made the movie such a hit. At the FICCI Frames Fast Track event in Mumbai, popular filmmaker and Brahmastra producer Karan Johar was asked if he and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji had ever had a creative disagreement. Here’s what he said in response.

“No way. Ayan created this film. His ideas and imagery generated the whole film. Nobody disagreed. How can you dispute someone’s visualisation? Karan Johar: “I can provide suggestions, but we’ve never disagreed.”

Ayan Mukerji discussed how the song ‘Kesariya’ was filmed and used in the film.

Ayan stated, “There was something which Karan did not like. The film included a Kaali Puja. You (Karan) were harsh after seeing the scene. He sulks. I wish to speak it.”

Also Read

Karan Johar reveals he and Ranveer Singh are ‘fashion buddies’
Karan Johar reveals he and Ranveer Singh are ‘fashion buddies’

Final episode of Koffee with Karan will air on September 29th. Ranveer...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story