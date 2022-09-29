Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji’s third Bollywood movie as a director (after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani).

By Wednesday evening, the movie had made over Rs 400 crores worldwide at the box office,

Clearly, making a movie that made so much money at the box office during a pandemic couldn’t have been easy.

We tried to figure out what made the movie such a hit. At the FICCI Frames Fast Track event in Mumbai, popular filmmaker and Brahmastra producer Karan Johar was asked if he and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji had ever had a creative disagreement. Here’s what he said in response.

“No way. Ayan created this film. His ideas and imagery generated the whole film. Nobody disagreed. How can you dispute someone’s visualisation? Karan Johar: “I can provide suggestions, but we’ve never disagreed.”

Ayan Mukerji discussed how the song ‘Kesariya’ was filmed and used in the film.

Ayan stated, “There was something which Karan did not like. The film included a Kaali Puja. You (Karan) were harsh after seeing the scene. He sulks. I wish to speak it.”

