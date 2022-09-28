Karan Johar reveals he and Ranveer Singh are ‘fashion buddies’

Final episode of Koffee with Karan will air on September 29th.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were guests on the season seven premiere.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is currently directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan Johar reveals he and Ranveer Singh constantly exchange texts about fashion, In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 7.

On September 29th, the final episode of Koffee With Karan 7, hosted by Karan Johar, will air. Four special guests will grace the “Koffee Couch” to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun, and explosive behind-the-scenes secrets of the season: Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Niharika NM.

Beyond his roles as a producer, director, and chat-show host, Karan Johar has a wealth of experience in the entertainment world. Few other male performers in the business can claim to be male fashionistas, but he does.

The director of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has recently spoken out about sharing the fashionista moniker with Ranveer Singh, who is also renowned for never dressing according to the rules.

KJo said: “Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It then reached a point when we realized it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered.”

Ranveer and Alia Bhatt, who co-starred in Gully Boy, were guests on the season seven premiere of Koffee With Karan.

KJo is currently directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a movie that also features Ranveer and Alia. On his social media account, Karan formally announced the movie’s release date as February 10, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a happy selfie with Ranveer and Alia. He wrote, “So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!

He further added, “Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023.” It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.