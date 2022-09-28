Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Living Legend’ as she wishes him on 40th birthday

Today is Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday.

The actor has received well wishes from a wide range of people, including his relatives.

He co-starred with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra, and the film has done well at the box office.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, cousin sister of Ranbir Kapoor, wished her brother with a special note on Instagram story.

Many famous people also wished the actor on social media. It should be noted that the actor will soon become a father because his wife Alia is carrying their first kid.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Jab We Met actress shared a picture of Ranbir who is seen wearing a simple white t-shirt, and wrote, “Happy birthday Living Legend”. Advertisement Neetu Kapoor also wished the actor and wrote, “This has been quite an milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength.”

Arjun Kapoor wished, “Tujhe aise 40 saal se godh mein paal ke bada kiya hai maine aur aaj tu agni ban gaya…Proud of u my boy.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan most recently appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha, a film that also starred Aamir Khan. The movie did poorly at the box office. She will also soon be making her OTT platform debut with an untitled Sujoy Ghosh production.