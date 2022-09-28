Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Living Legend’ as she wishes him on 40th birthday
Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Living Legend’ as she wishes him on 40th birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Living Legend’ as she wishes him on 40th birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Living Legend’ as she wishes him on 40th birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Living Legend’ as she wishes him on 40th birthday

Advertisement
  • Today is Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday.
  • The actor has received well wishes from a wide range of people, including his relatives.
  • He co-starred with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra, and the film has done well at the box office.
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan, cousin sister of Ranbir Kapoor, wished her brother with a special note on Instagram story.

Today is Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday, and he is enjoying the success of his just released movie Brahmastra, in which he co-starred with Alia Bhatt. The actor has received well wishes from a wide range of people, including his relatives.

Many famous people also wished the actor on social media. It should be noted that the actor will soon become a father because his wife Alia is carrying their first kid.

Also Read

Karan Johar reveals he and Ranveer Singh are ‘fashion buddies’
Karan Johar reveals he and Ranveer Singh are ‘fashion buddies’

Final episode of Koffee with Karan will air on September 29th. Ranveer...

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Jab We Met actress shared a picture of Ranbir who is seen wearing a simple white t-shirt, and wrote, “Happy birthday Living Legend”.

Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor also wished the actor and wrote, “This has been quite an milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana  you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength.”

Arjun Kapoor wished, “Tujhe aise 40 saal se godh mein paal ke bada kiya hai maine aur aaj tu agni ban gaya…Proud of u my boy.”

Also Read

Mahesh Babu performs mom Indira Devi’s last rites
Mahesh Babu performs mom Indira Devi’s last rites

Mahesh Babu conducted the last rites for his mother Indira Devi, who...

Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan most recently appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha, a film that also starred Aamir Khan. The movie did poorly at the box office. She will also soon be making her OTT platform debut with an untitled Sujoy Ghosh production.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Julia Lemigova responds to Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return from Dubai vacation
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor shares sweet picture of husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Sheezan Khan's lawyer claims Tunisha Sharma's mom tried to strangle her
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Gauahar Khan flaunts her pregnancy glow
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story