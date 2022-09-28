Karan Johar reveals he and Ranveer Singh are ‘fashion buddies’
Final episode of Koffee with Karan will air on September 29th. Ranveer...
Kareena Kapoor Khan, cousin sister of Ranbir Kapoor, wished her brother with a special note on Instagram story.
Today is Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday, and he is enjoying the success of his just released movie Brahmastra, in which he co-starred with Alia Bhatt. The actor has received well wishes from a wide range of people, including his relatives.
Many famous people also wished the actor on social media. It should be noted that the actor will soon become a father because his wife Alia is carrying their first kid.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Jab We Met actress shared a picture of Ranbir who is seen wearing a simple white t-shirt, and wrote, “Happy birthday Living Legend”.
Neetu Kapoor also wished the actor and wrote, “This has been quite an milestone year for You for US !!! Miss your father as he would have been the happiest proudest im sure he is orchestrating from up there !!! Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra #bestfriend #strength.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.