Katie Price and Carl Woods seen together after long time

Katie Price and Carl Woods were spotted together for the first time.

The couple were at an outdoor event where Katie was promoting her equestrian clothing.

There have been rumours that the two are no longer together.

Model Katie Price of Glamour and actor Carl Woods appeared to be in good spirits when they were spotted together for the first time following last month’s denial of a breakup rumour.

The couple appeared at ease and content with one another. They kept a low profile when they went to a Berkshire outdoor event where Katie was promoting her equestrian apparel line.

For the past few months, there have been persistent rumours that the two are no longer together. The most recent of these rumours were sparked when Katie appeared to inform a follower on TikTok about their breakup.

The 44-year-old, who is still seeing the Love Island star, later claimed that her account had been hacked.

Carl, 33, has also resorted to denial, dismissing rumours that they had broken up in a heated, expletive-filled outburst.

In one picture, the couple can be seen smiling and seems to be in a good mood on Sunday.

With her long blonde hair pulled back from her face and tied into a low ponytail, Katie looked stylish in black leggings and an enormous blue hoodie bearing the insignia of her company.

The mother of five was sporting orthotic boots. She shattered both of her feet last year during a terrifying fall while on vacation in Turkey, and ever since, she has had medical attention for them.

While holding his dog Sid by the leash, Carl was dressed in grey jogging bottoms and a black T-shirt that displayed his tattooed sleeve.

