Katie Price appears “downcast” after revealing of getting raped

Katie Price and fiancé Carl Woods attended Autumn Horse Trials in West Sussex.

Former glamour model was promoting her K.P equestrian apparel line.

Apparel is available from her store for £45.99.

Katie Price seemed downcast and contemplative, as she and her fiancé Carl Woods spent time at the Autumn Show and International horse trials in Haywards Heath on Sunday.

The 44-year-old former glamour model was promoting her K.P equestrian apparel line in photos provided by the tabloid, but she took a seat briefly and appeared to lay her head in her hands.

The reality personality arrived at the equestrian competition wearing a vivid purple polo shirt and vibrant pink jodhpurs with a leopard print that are available from her store for £45.99.

While this was going on, Carl, his fiancé, stayed at ease by donning a pair of slim-leg joggers and a matching hoodie for the day.

However, Katie recently talked ahead of her devastating documentary Trauma And Me, which will recount the event, and just two weeks after she confessed to Mail Online that she was raped during a terrifying carjacking in South Africa in 2018.

