Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katie Price appears “downcast” after revealing of getting raped

Katie Price appears “downcast” after revealing of getting raped

Articles
Advertisement
Katie Price appears “downcast” after revealing of getting raped

Katie Price appears “downcast” after revealing of getting raped

Advertisement
  • Katie Price and fiancé Carl Woods attended Autumn Horse Trials in West Sussex.
  • Former glamour model was promoting her K.P equestrian apparel line.
  • Apparel is available from her store for £45.99.
Advertisement

Katie Price seemed downcast and contemplative, as she and her fiancé Carl Woods spent time at the Autumn Show and International horse trials in Haywards Heath on Sunday.

The 44-year-old former glamour model was promoting her K.P equestrian apparel line in photos provided by the tabloid, but she took a seat briefly and appeared to lay her head in her hands.

The reality personality arrived at the equestrian competition wearing a vivid purple polo shirt and vibrant pink jodhpurs with a leopard print that are available from her store for £45.99.

While this was going on, Carl, his fiancé, stayed at ease by donning a pair of slim-leg joggers and a matching hoodie for the day.

However, Katie recently talked ahead of her devastating documentary Trauma And Me, which will recount the event, and just two weeks after she confessed to Mail Online that she was raped during a terrifying carjacking in South Africa in 2018.

Also Read

Katie Price reveals she’s in talks to front investigative documentary
Katie Price reveals she’s in talks to front investigative documentary

Katie Price reveals she’s in talks to front investigative documentary. She claimed...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story