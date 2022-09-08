Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter appeared on the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7.

The performers from Phone Bhoot had some entertaining chats while discussing their personal and professional life and bringing their candid-best selves to the sofa.

In that regard, she shared the most sweet thing he has done for her, and it will undoubtedly make you go ‘aww.’

Karan Johar asks Katrina about the most charming thing Vicky has done for her during the rapid-fire round. The Tiger 3 actress revealed that he performed a 45-minute concert for her on her recent birthday, during which he danced to all of her songs. “On my birthday, I was just getting over being sick and having a difficult time with Covid.” And he could tell I was having a wonderful time, but then he simply flicked the switch, and I saw the switch, and he played a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine. And danced during the entire song. He completed the task. He danced during the entire song. What occurred was that everyone sat down.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last year on December 10th at a destination wedding in Rajasthan, after keeping their relationship under wraps for quite a long time. Their romance and undeniable chemistry often leaves fans swooning over them.

