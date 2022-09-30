Khloe Kardashian heals from her separation with Tristan Thompson

- Khloe Kardashian underwent a brain scan on The Kardashians.
- Dr Daniel Amen revealed indicators of anguish and anxiety in the 37-year-old.
- Mother-of-two revealed she had suffered trauma in the past, including hitting her head on a car windshield.
After her separation from Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian is experiencing emotional healing.
The 37-year-old underwent a brain scan on The Kardashians episode two, which revealed indicators of anguish and anxiety.
Upon asking if Khloe had hit her head in the past, the mother-of-two revealed: “I went through a car windshield when I was 16, headfirst. I was knocked out and I actually hit my head a couple times more after that,” she explained.
Dr Daniel Amen revealed: “You worry, and you can be anxious and you’ve had trauma, do you see this diamond? This often will go with emotional trauma.”
Khloe then told him: “My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating while I was pregnant.
“Then he just had a baby with someone else while we were together, all these things I find out about from social media myself – so it’s pretty traumatic,” she concluded.
