Khloe Kardashian heals from her separation with Tristan Thompson

After her separation from Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian is experiencing emotional healing.

The 37-year-old underwent a brain scan on The Kardashians episode two, which revealed indicators of anguish and anxiety.

Upon asking if Khloe had hit her head in the past, the mother-of-two revealed: “I went through a car windshield when I was 16, headfirst. I was knocked out and I actually hit my head a couple times more after that,” she explained.

Dr Daniel Amen revealed: “You worry, and you can be anxious and you’ve had trauma, do you see this diamond? This often will go with emotional trauma.”

Khloe then told him: “My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating while I was pregnant.

“Then he just had a baby with someone else while we were together, all these things I find out about from social media myself – so it’s pretty traumatic,” she concluded.

