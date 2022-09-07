Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian flaunts her inner beauty in latest photoshoot

Kim Kardashian flaunts her inner beauty in latest photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Kim Kardashian flaunts her inner beauty in latest photoshoot

Kim Kardashian

Advertisement
  • Kim shunned her fans in her latest photoshoot.
  • She displayed her inner beauty.
  • She recently broke up with Pete Davidson.
Advertisement

With her new blonde look during a recent styling session, American TV personality Kim Kardashian confused her admirers and appeared to be channelling Katie Price.

For her newest photo shoot, the reality personality, 41, went all out to display her buried beauty.

Everyone was astonished by Kanye West’s ex’s sudden, unrecognizably blonde appearance. Additionally, she exposed her body in fresh pictures.

Kim Kardashian in jockstrap debuts bleached eyebrows with blonde hair for new magazine shoot: All pics | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times

Kim, who split up with Pete Davidson lately, displayed her lower curves in a denim jacket at the top.

She displayed her toned body to everyone’s awe in one of the pictures. However, several of the mother-of-supporters four’s voiced their annoyance and disapproval of her prank.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kim Kardashian hints at reunion with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian hints at reunion with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has apparently hinted at a reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story