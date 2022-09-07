Kim Kardashian flaunts her inner beauty in latest photoshoot

Kim Kardashian hints at reunion with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian has apparently hinted at a reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson....
With her new blonde look during a recent styling session, American TV personality Kim Kardashian confused her admirers and appeared to be channelling Katie Price.
For her newest photo shoot, the reality personality, 41, went all out to display her buried beauty.
Everyone was astonished by Kanye West’s ex’s sudden, unrecognizably blonde appearance. Additionally, she exposed her body in fresh pictures.
Kim, who split up with Pete Davidson lately, displayed her lower curves in a denim jacket at the top.
She displayed her toned body to everyone’s awe in one of the pictures. However, several of the mother-of-supporters four’s voiced their annoyance and disapproval of her prank.
