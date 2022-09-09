Prince Philip’s ultimate resting location is revealed, and the Queen will finally see her loving husband

Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber & Dua Lipa pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

They utilized their Instagram profiles to share the Queen’s images after her death announcement.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber & Dua Lipa were the first to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth after her passing.

The three women utilized their Instagram profiles to share the Queen's images after the announcement regarding her death was made.

The world’s most recognizable icon and the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday. She was 96.

A brief announcement from Buckingham Palace announcing her passing sparked ten days of national grief and a flood of tributes to her long life and record-breaking reign.

Charles, Prince of Wales, the oldest of her four children and the oldest heir apparent in British history at 73, succeeds her as monarch right away.

Following the palace’s Thursday announcement that doctors were “concerned” for the queen’s health and that she remain under medical monitoring, the queen passed away.

Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, all of whom are now in their sixties and seventies, came to her Scottish Highland home, Balmoral.

Charles’s sons, Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry joined them.

Liz Truss was selected as the 15th prime minister of her reign two days earlier by the queen, who was photographed grinning but appearing elderly and using a walking stick.

One shot of the meeting raised anxiety, showing a significant purple bruise on the monarch’s right hand.

