  • King Charles follow Danish Queen stripping grandsons of royal titles?
  • Prince Andrew might be the first royal to see his formal job becoming curtailed.
  • Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has stripped royal titles from four of her grandchildren.
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s profiles have been moved to the bottom of the royal website.
King Charles III may follow in the footsteps of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, who has stripped royal titles from four of her grandchildren.

Queen Margrethe recently made waves with the declaration that her youngest son, Prince Joachim would not be permitted to use the titles of prince or princess.

Prince Joachim will neither hold the dignity of His/Her Royal Highness.

The Danish monarch’s move has sparked speculations that Britain’s 73-year-old King will make similar changes in the UK.

As noted by Now To Love, there  “have long been rumours that Charles envisions a more ‘slimmed down’ monarchy for his reign” and that the incoming monarch may “cut down the number of senior working royals.”

Amidst the rumours, Prince Andrew might be the first royal to see his formal job becoming curtailed.

Meanwhile, the royal website has shifted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s profiles to the bottom of the page.

