Kriti Sanon claims that Alia Bhatt inspires her to do better

Kriti will next be seen with Tiger Shroff in “Ganpath: Part One.”

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff graced the ninth episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 7. The duo made their debut in Bollywood together with the 2014 film, Heropanti.

The original Heropanti duo, who have already created a name for themselves as skilled actors, also made some amusing admissions, disclosures, juicy rumours, and odd comments on the couch.

During a segment, Karan Johar asked Kriti about her contemporaries and if she is jealous or envious or get inspire to do better in terms of work. Karan said, “What about, envy or competition or jealousy sometimes with your contemporaries, like you know, is there that sense of like I need to do it and look beyond my shoulder and do better than her and do better than everybody and perform as an actor. Like there’s so much chatter about Alia being the best actor in the country, Is that an acceptance at your level or is it also driving you to kind of get there yourself.”

To this, Kriti Sanon replied saying, “I feel it drives me, it inspires me to do better when I see great work. I would love to have an opportunity like Gangubai. I feel like Mimi as an opportunity, when it came to me, it gave me that confidence to put in so much into that film. I feel like when I watch Alia Bhatt, or when I watch you know some amazing actors where their work inspires you and you’re like My god I need to get better at what I am doing. so that’s always there.”

Kriti will next be seen with Tiger Shroff in “Ganpath: Part One.” The next action thriller is scheduled to premiere in theatres on December 25, 2022.

In addition, she will co-star with Kartik Aaryan in the movie “Shehzada,” set for release on February 10, 2022.

She also has the movies “Adipurush,” starring south actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and the horror comedy “Bhediya,” starring Varun Dhawan.