Lizz Truss replaces Boris Johnson as new UK Prime Minister

Lizz Truss succeeded Boris Johnson as prime minister of the United Kingdom. The news that Liz is a huge Taylor Swift fan has caused quite a stir on Twitter.

Since 2012, Truss has served in the government as a minister. He previously served as the foreign secretary under Theresa May, David Cameron, Boris Johnson. And the politician frequently expressed her adoration for the singer of Blank Space.

The premier can be seen in a video going viral on Twitter repeating Taylor Swift’s lines from the song The Man in the House of Parliament.

On International Women’s Day in March 2020, Truss participated in a debate in Parliament.

It is your talent, ideas, and character that matter, nothing else,” she was heard adding. Women aren’t left “racing as fast as they can, wondering if they’d get there quicker if they were a man,” as the excellent Taylor Swift puts it in her new song.

When the Bad Blood singer attended the BAFTAs in 2019, the PM took a selfie with her.

