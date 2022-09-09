Maria Wasti talks about Aamir Khan’s kind gesture

Maria Wasti is a talented and stunning Pakistani actress.

She has established her reputation by appearing in many successful shows.

She revealed that she met Aamir Khan on the set of his movie.

Maria Wasti is a talented and stunning Pakistani television actress who has established her reputation by appearing in many successful shows.

Kallo, Neend, Boota From Toba Tek Singh, and Ashiyana are a few of her standout dramas that brought her rapid fame and acclaim.

Fans adored her dramas with Saleem Sheikh and Kashif Mehmood and liked her on-screen chemistry with them.

The actress appeared on a local TV show where she discussed Bollywood actors. This is what Mria Wasti said about Amir Khan : “When I was in India with popular Pakistani Ghazal singer Ghulam Ali in a private event at Aamir Khan’s place, Ghulam Ali walked from his seat without wearing his shoes and when he were going back to pick his shoes up, we saw Aamir Khan carrying his shoes up and brought them for him, that’s their specialty, to give respect to legends.”

She previously discussed her encounter with Bollywood actor Naseer Ul Din Shah. She claims that they all had a wonderful meeting with him in Mumbai, where they met on the set of his movie and had the special masala tea made on location. She also claims that they met Naseer Ul Din Shah when he visited Pakistan, in Lahore.

