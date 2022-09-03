Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing criticism.

Russell Myers, made the assertion during his most recent appearance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing criticism for allegedly “throwing” aside Prince Charles’ offer of reconciliation.

Russell Myers, the royal editor, made this assertion during his most recent appearance on the program Pod Save the Queen.

In his opening statement, he said, “They [Meghan and Harry] have to keep increasing the bar on how poorly they were treated, so they are then on their own, so they’re like pariahs.”

“Anyone who would tell you how the Prince of Wales loves his boys would say he loves both of his sons equally,” Meghan added a comment, “Harry stated to me, “I lost my dad in this process.”

“I know for a fact that he [Charles] has offered them [Harry and Meghan] a place to stay, he’s produced an olive branch to them, he’s trying to draw them closer, he’s tried to make instances to see them, and I just think it’s being flung back in his face,” said the author.

It appears that Meghan’s relationship with her own father is entirely unlucky and damaging.

