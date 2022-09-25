Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle kept nanny in the dark about her ‘escape plan’

Meghan Markle kept nanny in the dark about her ‘escape plan’

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle kept nanny in the dark about her ‘escape plan’

Meghan Markle kept nanny in the dark about her ‘escape plan’

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remained silent during their six-week break from royal duties in 2019.

The couple, who flew on a private plane in November, did not reveal their destination to Archie’s nanny until they were in the air.

The Sussexes did not want anyone to know they had left for Canada, according to author Valentine Low in his book ‘Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.’

Also Read

Pakistani celebrities shares the big award show’s red carpet
Pakistani celebrities shares the big award show’s red carpet

In Canada, a channel has planned an extravagant award show. A large number...

“When Harry and Meghan went to Canada for their six-week break in November 2019, their escape plans were already laid, amid the greatest secrecy.

Advertisement

“Meghan would not even tell their nanny, Lorren, where they were going.

“According to one source, she did not know where they were going until the plane — a private jet — was in the air.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story