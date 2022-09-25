Meghan Markle kept nanny in the dark about her ‘escape plan’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remained silent during their six-week break from royal duties in 2019.

The couple, who flew on a private plane in November, did not reveal their destination to Archie’s nanny until they were in the air.

The Sussexes did not want anyone to know they had left for Canada, according to author Valentine Low in his book ‘Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.’

“When Harry and Meghan went to Canada for their six-week break in November 2019, their escape plans were already laid, amid the greatest secrecy.

“Meghan would not even tell their nanny, Lorren, where they were going.

“According to one source, she did not know where they were going until the plane — a private jet — was in the air.”