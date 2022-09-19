Singer Momina Mustehsan attended the Forbes Power Women’s Summit in Las Vegas, USA.

She used the opportunity to spread awareness of the recent floods in Pakistan.

The artist wore a stylish and traditional black shalwar kurta for the event.

Advertisement

Singer Momina Mustehsan recently travelled to Las Vegas, USA, for the prestigious Forbes Power Women’s Summit. The artist made a statement at the occasion by using the opportunity to spread awareness of the problems in Pakistan. She was holding a sign that read:

“Today, it is Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country. #ClimateEmergency.” Her note was a clear message to the world about the recent destructive floods in Pakistan caused by the changing climate and melting ice caps.

Momina Mustehsan made a “power” statement by attending the event while donning a stylish and traditional black shalwar kurta, unlike the majority of attendees who wore elaborate gowns. She also wore strappy black shoes, a necklace that matched her outfit, and simple hair and makeup.

The singer expressed her gratitude to Forbes for inviting her to the international event on social media.

“Thank you Forbes for inviting me to the Power Women’s Summit,” Momina wrote on Twitter. “Congratulations for completing 10 years and thank you for curating such meaningful, impactful and important conversations and interactions between women. It is always so inspiring and uplifting to be in these environments.”

Advertisement

Lahore-born Momina Mustehsan is a very well-known musician. The singer is a modest, down to earth musician who enjoys exploring new places. She is one of the few famous Pakistani women who made the 2017 BBC list of “100 Most Influential Women.” Additionally, the “Afreen Afreen” singer-songwriter is included in Forbes magazine’s list of “30 Under 30.”