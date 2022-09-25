Neetu Kapoor cheers Alia Bhatt for ‘Heart of Stone’ first look 

Alia Bhatt’s movie, “Heart of Stone,” got its first look on Saturday.

Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also in the film.

Alia plays the part of Keya Dhawan in the movie.

Alia Bhatt’s first movie in Hollywood, “Heart of Stone,” got its first look on Saturday. Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also in it. The video was shown at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on the YouTube channel of the streaming service. The actress also posted the movie’s first look on her Instagram account. As soon as she posted a picture of the outfit, a lot of her fans rushed to the comments section and left fire and heart emojis. Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also said nice things about her.

Alia’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, also cheered her on and posted a picture of the first look on her Instagram stories. She also used a dancing girl emoji and a heart emoji. It’s important to point out that Alia and Neetu get along well with each other.

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, also gave her opinion, “Oh fab!!! This is looking so, so exciting !” actor Arjun Kapoor wrote. “It’s a biggish… proud.”

Gal says that her character, CIA agent Rachel Stone, is how she looks. When you first see Alia, you don’t know much about her.

Note that Alia plays the part of Keya Dhawan in the movie. It stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. It was directed by Tom Harper.

Here is the story of Neetu Kapoor:

This is a good place to mention that the actress is having her first baby this year. She will next be seen at work in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh. She was last seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

