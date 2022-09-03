Nelson Mandela’s son praises Prince Harry to avoid UK media

Prince Harry’s charitable activities were commended by Mandla Mandela during an appearance on GB News.

However, he did not criticise Meghan Markle in the show’s world exclusive.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson has come under criticism for his reluctance to criticise the Duchess of Sussex.

Even if he had been challenged by a British TV presenter, Nelson Mandela’s grandson refrained from condemning Meghan Markle.

In response to the comparison of her wedding to Mandela’s release from jail, the Duchess of Sussex is facing criticism.

He told the station, “When Harry comes to South Africa, we are always available to embrace him and assist in upholding his mother’s legacy.”

When Dan Wootton, the show’s host, inquired about Nelson’s willingness to speak with Meghan Markle in a GB News world exclusive, he did not utter a single disparaging thing about the Duchess of Sussex.

Angela Levin, a royal biographer, took issue with his hesitation to criticise Meghan and Harry.

Regarding his interview, she stated: “Does Mandela’s grandson know that Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals? He praises the Queen and Prince Charles but does he not know Harry and Meghan’s behaviour towards them?”

