Netflix has released a thrilling teaser of crime series of Evan Peters

Netflix has released the first look image and nine-second teaser for its upcoming series.

The ten-part true-crime series stars American Horror Story actor Evan Peters .

Ryan Murphy’s production is set to premiere on September 21, 2022.

Advertisement

The suspenseful teaser for Netflix’s ten-part true-crime series starring Evan Peters has been released.

For the upcoming Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a first look image and a nine-second teaser have been made available.

The creator of American Horror Story, The Politician, and Hollywood, Ryan Murphy, is behind the notorious serial killer series.

Ryan Murphy is the director of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and he collaborated with producer and fellow writer Ian Brennan. Both of them have previously worked together on projects including The Politician, Scream Queens, and Glee.

Evan Peters, who plays the cannibal killer Jeffrey Dahmer in American Horror Story, is a main character in the series.

The drama series depicts events from Dahmer’s point of view and demonstrates how, thanks to “white male privilege” and repeated police mistakes, he was able to elude capture ten times.

Advertisement

According to Collider, just the actor’s posterior profile is visible in the teaser image and video, which depict him in character.

The sitcom also stars Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, and Colin Ford in addition to Peters.

The Netflix launch of the Ryan Murphy production is scheduled for September 21, 2022.

Sneak peek of Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s DAHMER for Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Fv5phT6Blu Advertisement — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 25, 2022

Also Read Howard Stern: Pete Davidson and Emily will look good together Howard Stern believes Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski would look good together....

Advertisement