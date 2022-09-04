Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ star guarantees to keep fans on the edge

Fans have been impatiently awaiting some updates ever since season 4 of Netflix’s Virgin River, which debuted in July 2022, and star Alexandra Breckenridge recently offered some information regarding season five.

Since season four’s final episode’s cliffhanger, the levity of the Netflix series has drawn attention.

The Mel Monroe actor Alexandra Breckenridge described the upcoming episodes as “very serious” and likely to “leave fans on the edge of their seats” during a conversation about the new episodes.

While speaking to New Beauty, she said, “I think this season has started out well and we’re getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy.”

She further continued, “They’re really intense and I think that they’re some of the best episodes we’ve ever done.”

According to her, the new episodes are something which the fans should look out for. She admits, “I never say that either! I think that there’s a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it’s going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I’m excited to get into that.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the new season, which is now being recorded in Vancouver. For those who are unaware, it is planned to premiere on November 10, 2022.