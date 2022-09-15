Nick Cannon welcomes a baby girl, his first child with Lanisha Cole

Nick Cannon welcomes his ninth child.

Nick Cannon welcomes ninth child, has just been born named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. With model Lanisha Cole, this is his first child.

The actor informed his followers of the joyful news on Thursday morning through Instagram, posting a black-and-white image of him and Cole holding their newborn child at the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

“Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” Cannon captioned the photo. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children.”

The former “Price Is Right” model and the “Masked Singer” host welcomed their daughter on Wednesday.

"And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be," Cannon continued. "Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty." While Cannon already has nine children, with a tenth on the way, this is Cole's first child. Along with son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell, who is presently expecting their third child together, Cannon also has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Along with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa, he is also the father of the twin sons Zion and Zillion. This September, she will give birth to her third child. Cannon and model Bre Tiesi recently welcomed a child, Legendary Love. In addition, he shared a son named Zen with Alyssa Scott, who passed away at the age of five months in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.