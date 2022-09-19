Niharika Konidela recreates Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai style

Niharika Konidela channeled her inner Alia Bhatt for a recent costume party.

She dressed up as the latter’s character from the hit film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Fans were calling her ‘south’s Gangu’ and praising her recreation of Alia’s look.

Advertisement

Niharika Konidela went to a recent costume party dressed as Alia Bhatt’s character from the recent hit movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. On Monday, Niharika posted a few photos and a video from her performance as Gangu on social media. This made people call her “south’s Gangu” and praise how well she looked like Alia.

Niharika post- of the carousel on Instagram with the caption “Channelling Gangu And if you don’t know already, I LOVE costumes parties. P.s. please ignore the monkeys behind me in the last video.” Niharika wore the same white saree and plain white blouse that Alia wore in the movie. She also wore dark red lipstick and sunglasses to finish off the look. She posed for the camera, and she did so in the same way that Alia Bhatt did in the movie. In the video, you can see her walking toward the camera while a bunch of funny-looking men follow her.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nihaa Konidela (@niharikakonidela)

Advertisement

Also Read Niharika Konidela gets detained at a pub Actress Niharika Konidela was recently detained at a pub in Hyderabad India....