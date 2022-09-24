Official portrait of King Charles includes tribute to the Queen

Buckingham Palace releases official portrait of King Charles III.

Shows His Majesty carrying out government duties with his red box for the first time.

He pays heartwarming tribute to his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8, King Charles III has been adjusting to his new role as Britain’s monarch. Buckingham Palace released a new official portrait of the King on Friday evening, depicting His Majesty performing government duties with his red box for the first time.

King Charles paid a heartfelt tribute to his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, while performing official duties.

The framed photograph of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, which sat on the side table behind Charles’ desk while he worked in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, is prominent in the portrait.

The black and white photograph of the Queen and Prince Philip was given to King George VI for Christmas in 1951.

In the new photograph, royal fans also noticed a sweet nod to the late Queen in the bouquet of flowers sitting behind the red box.

The Palace captioned the photo, “His Majesty The King’s Red Box.” The Red Box contains papers from government ministers in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, as well as representatives from other organisations.”

