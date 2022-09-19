Olivia Wilde’s movie had the most harmonious set

Rumours of tension between Olivia Wilde and Don’t Worry Darling cast were dismissed by cinematographer Matthew Libatique.

The crewmate on the film spoke openly about the film and addressed the rumours.

Also had praise for the director, saying she believed in everyone on the set.

Amid rumours of tension between the Don’t Worry Darling cast, cinematographer on the film opens up about what he witnessed.

Getting rid of the fog. The drama surrounding the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling is unending, with news about the cast’s strained relationship coming around more frequently than promotional releases for the film, but the latest testimonial by the cinematographer on the job, Matthew Libatique, has shattered all speculations. On a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast, the crewmate spoke openly about the film and addressed the rumours.

During the chat, Matthew shared, via Page Six, “When I hear that there are rumours of acrimony on the set — I reject it. It wasn’t apparent at all, to be honest.” He revealed that the rumours were groundless and more fiction than fact as he added, “From my standpoint, the stories are completely untrue when it comes to being on set.” Though he also admitted, “I can’t speak to post-production at all.”

Libatique further explained, “Whatever happened, it happened way after I left … I was never witness to anything. And I didn’t feel anything. You know, you get a feeling that there might be something going on and I didn’t feel anything.” Moreover, he only had praise for the director as he added that Olivia Wilde “believed in each and everybody on the set.”

Fans saw a rift between Wilde and her cast member and leading lady Florence Pugh, who was spotted making few comments about the film and only sparingly promoting it on social media. Despite the fact that Wilde has addressed the rumours and refuted any likelihood of a rupture between the two females, people on the Internet remain skeptical.

