Parineeti Chopra advocate to help clean up beaches of Mumbai

In order to increase awareness of the significance of cleaning up Mumbai’s beaches, Parineeti Chopra, a strong advocate for ocean conservation. In an effort to get her voice heard for keeping oceans clean. Parineeti has previously recorded films of herself collecting plastic debris underwater.

In a video posted by her, she says, “I wish you all a very very happy Ganeshotsav and hope that Ganpati Bappa bestows us with wisdom and prosperity. As we celebrate this beautiful auspicious festival, we tend to forget what happens after the festivities are over.”

She adds, “Every year during ‘Ganpati Visarjan’, we leave behind immense litter on our beaches that unfortunately ends up in the water. This not only pollutes the sea but also causes a lot of damage that can cause mass deaths of our marine animals. As we celebrate this festival with full vigour we must also take the responsibility to clean up with the same energy and protect both our marine life as well as our own home planet.”

For this cause, she has partnered with the Divjay Foundation and the Bhamla Foundation, and she invites others to do the same. She says, “On the 10th of September 2022 join me to clean up our beaches & make them debris free. I am sure that would make Bappa really happy. So, let us make Cleanotsav 2022 a grand success.”

In terms of her professional career, Parineeti Chopra will next appear alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Capsule Gill.