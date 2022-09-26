Paris Fashion Week opens with Gaultier protégé

The official Paris Fashion Week calendar lists more than 100 firms.

Paris: Paris Fashion Week begins on Monday with a Jean-Paul Gaultier protégé walking the runway first, while Victoria Beckham’s French debut is anticipated by the high-end market.

The first day traditionally focuses on up-and-coming designers, and the womenswear spring/summer 2023 opening show is by 28-year-old Victor Weinsanto, a former dancer who trained under Jean Paul Gaultier before founding his own label in 2020.

According to Weinsanto, who was influenced by other up-and-coming designers, his collection is a “statement of love” to his generation.

The designer, who just got bright orange hair, claimed that people are currently yearning for “creativity, freedom, lunacy, and humour” in their clothing.

We seek escape, he declared.

Like many of his generation, he places a strong emphasis on inclusion and sustainability, using leftover materials from other firms in almost all of his creations.

He claimed that the clothing was intended for “both mother and daughter.”

Even though he didn’t think it was essential to the company, Weinsanto stated he was captivated by internet fashion.

You really can set yourself free, he added. “I want to move past 3D,”

The official Paris Fashion Week calendar lists more than 100 firms.

But Victoria Beckham, who debuted at Paris Fashion Week after presenting in New York and London, is the centre of attention.

Since Beckham debuted as a designer in 2008, despite receiving positive accolades, her brand has struggled to earn a profit. A recently reorganized back office is looking for a lift in Paris.

