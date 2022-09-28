Advertisement
  Peaky Blinders, criminal drama, could get a new plot line in future
  • The crime series was first aired on BBC Two in September 2013.
  • Netflix has held the exclusive international distribution rights of the series since September 2014.
  • Filming is expected to begin in Digbeth Birmingham in early 2023.
Peaky Blinders, a gripping criminal drama, could get a new plot line in the future.

At the Birmingham Hippodrome’s global premiere of a new Peaky Blinders dance production titled The Redemption of Thomas Shelby on Tuesday, the creator of the well-liked crime-thriller series Peaky Blinders made a clue about the series’ future.

The filmmaker suggested on Tuesday that it might go on with “possible new stories into the 50s”.

For those who are unaware, the sixth season of the show ended on April 20, 2022, but Mr. Knight promised that it would resume “if there is a hunger for the world.”

He went on to say that he intended to “pass off the baton” of writing with the 2024 release of the Blinders’s movie.

Beginning in early 2023, Digbeth, Birmingham’s studio will host filming for the project.

After debuting on BBC Two in September 2013, the crime series immediately saw an increase in viewers, reaching over two million for the first series and over four million by series four.

For those who are unaware, the series has been exclusively distributed outside of the United States on Netflix since September 2014, with new seasons being released once every year.

