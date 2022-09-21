Prince Andrew may need to work under King Charles

The 62-year-old “cannot have a royal future,” but it does not imply he will be banished from the family.

Andrew resigned from his royal duties amid the controversy surrounding his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Since then, he has maintained a low profile but did attend his mother’s funeral.

Now that King Charles has ascended to the throne, he will be able to shape the monarchy to his liking. Does this imply that he would cast aside his disgraced brother Prince Andrew in order to restore the family’s reputation?

According to expert Richard Kay, the 62-year-old “cannot have a royal future,” but it does not imply he will be banished from the family. In truth, Kay asserted that Charles, age 73, had long intended to adopt his younger brother.

“Some years ago Charles ruefully said of his brother, then in the middle of some other mishap, that what Andrew really wanted was ‘to be me,'” Kay spilled. “He suggested to his mother that perhaps the younger prince, who for many years had been heir in line to the throne, should work for him.”

Charles’ remarks were spoken long before Andrew’s alleged misdeeds — a lady sued him for sexually assaulting her when she was a minor, but the case was resolved out of court — but Kay worried whether “a faithful Andrew could make atonement for his mistakes.”

“He would certainly earn his brother’s undying gratitude if he took it,” added Kay.

After Andrew’s scandal broke in 2020 — it was also revealed that he was pals with the deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein — he resigned from his royal duties, and Queen Elizabeth revoked him of his titles this year. Since then, he has maintained a low profile, but he did attend his mother’s funeral.

Andrew was handed the Queen’s two corgis to care for following her death on September 8. However, he was hoping for a more significant award.

“There is no new title and apparently no way back into the fold. Instead, he just gets the dogs,” an insider noted. “At least he’s got plenty of time on his hands after stepping back from royal duties amid the controversy surrounding his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. He’s been spending most of it horse riding but will now be able to get out for walks with the dogs too.”

