Prince Andrew mocks Charles as they approach the coffin of the late Queen

In Edinburgh today, September 12, 2022, as he and King Charles marched behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, Prince Andrew was insulted and heckled by a young protester.

According to Sources, the disgraced Duke of York and his siblings participated in a historic royal procession in Edinburgh, Scotland, walking behind the late monarch’s hearse as it travelled along Royal Mile.

Prince Andrew, who was forced to stand down from royal duties after his connections to Jeffrey Epstein were revealed and he was accused of sexual assault, was overheard openly heckling in a video from the walkthrough that has since gone viral.

The young man appeared to yell at the distraught Duke of York, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man,” as he went.

After being pushed away by the mourners and into the hands of the police who had arrived, the protester was then tackled to the ground by the cops before being taken away.

In light of Prince Andrew’s controversial behavior, many have speculated that King Charles may fully exclude his troublesome brother from the royal family, especially following the passing of the Queen.

