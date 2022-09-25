Advertisement
Prince Harry ‘freaked out’ after Meghan ‘threatened to dump him’

A new book claims Meghan threatened to “dump” Harry if he didn’t publicly confirm she was his girlfriend.

Valentine Low made the shocking claims in his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, in which he details the ultimatum he claims Meghan gave Harry.

According to an excerpt from the book published in The Times, as Harry faced “hordes of journalists” eager to dig into his new girlfriend’s life, he “became determined to protect” her – but she wanted them to go public with how serious they were.

The book claims: “A source said: ‘She was saying, “If you don’t put out a statement confirming I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you”. Harry was in a panic’. Another source said: ‘He was freaking out, saying, “She’s going to dump me”.’”

