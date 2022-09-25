Royal family shares photo of Queen Elizabeth’s grave

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place at the royal chapel in Windsor. The Queen is in bed with her parents and her husband, Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place at the royal chapel in Windsor on Saturday.

The royal chapel contains a marble stone with the Queen’s name, as well as the names of her parents and husband, Prince Philip.

The inscription on the stone reads, “George VI 1895-1952 / Elizabeth 1900-2002,” with “Elizabeth II 1926-2022 / Philip 1921-2021” at the bottom.

Also Read Pakistani celebrities shares the big award show’s red carpet In Canada, a channel has planned an extravagant award show. A large number...

Advertisement

Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s sister, is also buried in the chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London.