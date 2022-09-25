Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Royal family shares photo of Queen Elizabeth’s grave

Royal family shares photo of Queen Elizabeth’s grave

Articles
Advertisement
Royal family shares photo of Queen Elizabeth’s grave

Royal family shares photo of Queen Elizabeth’s grave

Advertisement

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place at the royal chapel in Windsor. The Queen is in bed with her parents and her husband, Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth’s final resting place at the royal chapel in Windsor on Saturday.

The royal chapel contains a marble stone with the Queen’s name, as well as the names of her parents and husband, Prince Philip.

The inscription on the stone reads, “George VI 1895-1952 / Elizabeth 1900-2002,” with “Elizabeth II 1926-2022 / Philip 1921-2021” at the bottom.

Also Read

Pakistani celebrities shares the big award show’s red carpet
Pakistani celebrities shares the big award show’s red carpet

In Canada, a channel has planned an extravagant award show. A large number...

Advertisement

Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s sister, is also buried in the chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan McCain gives a message to her fellow
Meghan McCain gives a message to her fellow "Nepo Babies"
Ryan Reynold's face would look good as a thigh tattoo on Blake Lively
Ryan Reynold's face would look good as a thigh tattoo on Blake Lively
Paul McCartney grieved death of Barbara Walters
Paul McCartney grieved death of Barbara Walters
Karolna Kurková claims her New Year's resolution is to get her driver's license 
Karolna Kurková claims her New Year's resolution is to get her driver's license 
Machine Gun Kelly responds to Megan Fox's post about “Seeking a Girlfriend”
Machine Gun Kelly responds to Megan Fox's post about “Seeking a Girlfriend”
Kathy Griffin rekindles her fight with Andy Cohen in time for new year
Kathy Griffin rekindles her fight with Andy Cohen in time for new year
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story