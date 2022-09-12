Prince Harry kneels down to comfort “grieving” dog

Prince Harry knelt down to comfort a puppy.

The pup’s owner posted photos of the tender moment to social media.

Harry and dogs are such a great combo.

During his walkabout outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, Prince Harry had a tender moment that had observers in tears as he knelt down to comfort a puppy.

Sarah Gracie, the dog’s owner, posted pictures of the prince petting the puppy to social media to share the swoon-worthy moment.

“#QueenElizabeth #HarryandMeghan #Windsor when our little doggie Louis saw Meghan and Harry as we paid our respects to The Queen,” the post stated.

Fans gushed over the prince in their comments after seeing the sweet snaps, with one writing: “What a cutie. Harry and dogs are such a great combo.”

Dogs are wise. They are aware of decent people and those who adore them.”

A third person added: “They certainly needed that, aww. Dogs are so helpful during stressful times.

Fourth fan: “I have never seen a nicer photo of someone who needed a dog’s love. Louis appears like he’s providing Harry some much-needed comfort.”

