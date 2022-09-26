Advertisement
  Prince William, Kate Middleton "dishing" George, Charlotte for "better good"
Articles
Prince William, Kate Middleton "dishing" George, Charlotte for "better good"

Prince William and Kate Middleton are under fire right now for “dishing out” Prince George and Princess Charlotte in “quasi-official roles” on a silver platter.

This assertion was made by royal biographer and author Daniela Elser in her most recent article.

She started off by providing a reasonable explanation for “parading” the young royals at the Queen’s funeral, attributing it to the notion that “the Crown comes first.”

The author continued, “George and Charlotte were not inside the Abbey to say goodbye to their Gan Gan, they were there to perform and they were there to sell a carefully considered image of continuity and unity, along with adding a spoonful of cutesy sugar to counteract the vinegary presence of the Sussexes,” in reference to the “public” and “raw” nature of their appearance.

She continued, “I am not criticizing William and Kate here, I am only pointing out there is no glossing over the fact that royal parenting demands a begrudging willingness to serve up one’s children for the cause of the Crown.” She also issued a disclaimer.

“I’m sure that’s not something the Wales’s want to put their kids through or find easy, but that doesn’t make it any less nauseating to watch.”

“Prince William will be a compassionate monarch”
“Prince William will be a compassionate monarch”

A former royal butler predicts what Prince William will bring to the...

